Coastguard airlifts Scarborough woman to hospital after she was found unconscious and seriously injured on beach

A woman was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by the coastguard on Sunday afternoon after being found unconscious on Burniston beach.

Police were called at 12.30pm on Sunday July 28 by a member of the public who was concerned about the safety of a relative.

A 39-year-old woman from Scarborough was found lying on rocks below Burniston cliffs at around 1.10pm.

She was alive but unconscious and had sustained multiple serious injuries.

The coastguard was alerted to the casualty by police around 1pm and in turn requested Scarborough lifeboat's assistance.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched and coastguards were at the scene when the lifeboat crew arrived at Burniston beach.

One of the three lifeboat crew members was a paramedic who swam through choppy waters to assist on the shoreline.

The coastguard helicopter landed on the clifftop and the woman was winched aboard and transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary around 2.30pm where she currently remains.

Her condition is described as critical but stable.

