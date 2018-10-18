Coastal defence repair scheme to be designed for Robin Hood’s Bay

A scheme to repair and improve Robin Hood's Bay's main coastal defence asset is set to be designed.

Scarborough Borough Council has approved the appointment of contractor Jeremy Benn Associates Limited to design the scheme of work that will address the problems with the large seawall which is approximately 160m long and 12-14m high, to the south of the village.

Previous studies have shown that the concrete wall in the popular Yorkshire coast village is in poor condition and has an estimated serviceable life of approximately ten years.

The scheme will repair and reinforce the wall that is currently showing significant signs of corrosion and cracking and suffers from poor drainage.

Approximately 30% of the panels within the seawall will need replacing and it is expected that others will need to be repaired. Drainage improvements will also form a key part of the scheme.

Cllr Mike Cockerill, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Major Projects said: “Major repairs and improvements to Robin Hood’s Bay’s concrete seawall are vital for the village’s longer term protection from the power of the sea and the aggressive coastal climate.

"Following the decision to appoint a contractor, the next step will be for council offers to work with the contractor on developing a detailed design for the scheme that will address the seawall’s poor condition.”

A report into the state of the wall found it was in urgent need of repair.

It noted: “There is significant corrosion, cracking, and spalling of the concrete which in the short term poses a significant health and safety risk to users of the beach; from spalling concrete falling from the wall surface.

“Given the age and exposure of the wall, the concrete exhibits very high chloride content, therefore, corrosion will continue.

“Spalling also risks exposing the underlying mass concrete, which is assumed to be the main structural element. Damage to this or the rock anchors (if present) could risk structural failure of the wall and erosion of the underlying cliff face.”

The council expects the detailed design to be completed by spring 2019 and the works to start on site in Robin Hood’s Bay in the autumn of 2019.

The scheme is the first phase of a capital seawall maintenance programme with others to follow in the future, subject to funding.