Clock ticking with 13 days to nominate for Fishing News awards

There are just 11 days left for those in the Whitby area to submit their nominations for the Fishing News Awards, the UK’s only awards programme celebrating the work of those in the commercial fishing industry.

The public and anyone who works in the commercial fishing industry have until Tuesday February 13 to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in 13 categories across all aspects of commercial fishing, to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2017.

The awards will recognise excellence across categories that include Young Fisherman of the Year, Fishing Port of the Year, Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards are to be held in Aberdeen on May 24.

Our local winners in 2017 included Lockers, who won Fish Processor of the Year and Parkol, who got the honour for New Boat of the Year.

The coveted Young Fisherman of the Year award was shared between 17-year-old Jordan Harrison, from Bridlington, who did his apprentice ship at Whitby Fishing School and Alexander West, from Fraserburgh.

Nominations for the Fishing News Awards are open and free to enter, with people being asked to nominate friends, family, crewmates, or even themselves, for one of these accolades.

All nominations must be received by Tuesday February 13 for consideration, with a shortlist of nominees revealed for most categories in late February.

David Linkie, Editor of Fishing News, said: “The UK fishing industry lands almost £1billion worth of seafood each year, so it’s important that we recognise those who go to great lengths – in very challenging conditions – to provide us with such fantastic produce.”

This year sees two new categories introduced – The Trainee Fisherman of the Year Award will recognise the most outstanding new entrant to complete a commercial fishing training course in 2017, while The Sustainability Award will reward outstanding innovation and achievement towards improving sustainability within the UK fishing industry.

Visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards to see the full list of categories and to complete the online entry form.

Get nominating!