Cliffemount Hotel in Runswick Bay kicks off new Channel 4 series

The new series of Channel Four’s popular reality series Four in a Bed reaches Runswick Bay this week with The Cliffemount Hotel kicking off the first visit of week five.

General Manager Garry Hamilton-Healey and Housekeeper Zara Doherty welcome three couples to their establishment and host the first visit.

As the week progresses and the competition heats up, who will win the coveted brass plaque?

Garry and Zara travelled the country from Lincolnshire to Berkshire then Essex, on a whirlwind road trip over a ten-day period back in May, to film this week’s shows.

Ex-professional dancer Garry and no-nonsense Zara said: “It was a great experience and emotions ran high for the week, with lots of laughter and plenty of tears along the way.

“We arrived back with a few great stories to tell and are looking forward to seeing the final edited shows.”

The episode screens on Monday (Oct 15) at 5pm.