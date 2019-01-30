Cleveland Way marks milestone

Pull on your walking boots and help celebrate the 50th birthday of one of the most picturesque features of the coastline and countryside.

The Cleveland Way enters its fifth decade this year and a host of events have been organised to mark the milestone.

“The North York Moors National Park is home to the nation’s favourite national trail, the Cleveland Way.

“The route meanders through dramatic coastline and heather moorland, while offering stunning views of castles, ancient stone crosses and fishing villages tucked into tiny coves, it really does have it all,” said a spokesman.

The Cleveland Way runs through the North York Moors National Park from Helmsley to Filey Brigg via Whitby and Scarborough.

An artist in residence has also been appointed to record the occasion.

Landscape artist Debbie Loane from Easingwold is preparing a major exhibition of her work entitled 109 miles – the length of the long distance route – which will be staged at the Moors Centre at Danby from Saturday May 11 to Sunday June 9.

The exhibition will be based on Debbie’s interpretation of six distinct stretches of the Cleveland Way trail whichhavebeen chosentoreflect thediverse landscape along the route.

The locations include the tree-lined route above Rievaulx Abbey, the sweeping escarpment of Sutton Bank, the cliff tops around Skinningrove and Boulby and the urbantownscape of Scarborough

Events, walks, talks, competitions and more exhibitions are planned.

These include:

A booklet listing the general public’s suggestions for the 50 best things to do on the Cleveland Way

A new film all about the trail

A special 50-mile ultramarathon trail running event on 16 March organised by the Hardmoors Ultra Series

Inspired by ... gallery’s 109 Miles exhibition May 11 to June (preview day Thursday 9 May)

Large Outdoors will be introducing a new walking event, The Castle to Abbey Coastal Challenge along the Cleveland Way on Saturday may 11

A special event on the actual anniversary on Friday May 24 that will see some walkers wearing 1960s hiking gear striding out from Helmsley to Rievaulx Abbey

Two annual walking festivals dedicated to the Cleveland Way – the National Park’s WalkFest which run from Saturday May 25 to Monday May 27 and Redcar and Cleveland Walking Festival which runs from Saturday June 15 to Sunday June 23,

A new 5k family run on the Cleveland Way on Sunday June 16 starting from Sutton Bank

Events aimed at schools and group visits.

A celebratory print of the Cleveland Way and accompanying cards, donated by award-winning landscape photographer Joe Cornish as a fundraiser for the two official charities – Scarborough and Ryedale and Cleveland Mountain Rescue Teams, available from Joe Cornish Galleries.

“It’s the sheer diversity of the landscape and terrain that makes the Cleveland Way special –whether you’re after a quiet sandy cove, beautiful heather moorland or dramatic scenery,” said Malcolm Hodgson, Cleveland Way National Trails Officer.