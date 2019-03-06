Classic Swan Lake set to enthral this weekend at Caedmon College Whitby

The classic ballet of Swan Lake, written in many different yet wonderful styles, will enthral audiences at Caedmon College on Saturday (Mar 9).

Su Crossland, principal of MESH Ballet, has spent months choreographing her remarkable and unique take on the Swan Lake Ballet and although she has come across a few bumps in the road she has pushed on and created, in my opinion, a marvellous performance.

Not only has she choreographed The Swan Princess performance, she has also created small dances for pupils to perform as part of the Divertissement.

Not only has Su worked extremely hard herself, but the children from MESH Ballet School have worked tremendously hard together to make this performance as perfect as Su pictured it.

The school chose to raise money for the Wetwheels Charity and will be donating profits from the show. Wetwheels is a charity that builds confidence in disabled people by offering opportunities they wouldn’t usually have.

For example, a boat trip across the sea including fun, safe, stimulating and rewarding activities to do, using specially modified, fully accessible powerboats.

Su has created an emotional rollercoaster, putting so much feeling and passion into this performance, with Tap, Ballet and Contemporary dance styles intertwined in it.

The story holds romance, hatred, revenge, tragedy and of course happy endings in its grasp and is guaranteed to leave you in tears.

Su said: “All the students have worked incredibly hard proving that we really are achieving our best together.”

Performances are on at 2pm and 6pm.

Visit www.meshballet.co.uk for tickets.

Written by Charlotte Crossland, 13