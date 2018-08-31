Circus Sallai has arrived in town

Circus Sallai, a brand new circus with a modern twist, has arrived in Whitby.

The international award-winning cast include acrobats, aerial performers, jugglers, clowns, magicians and stunt riders has brought excitement, laughter and thrills to the town.

Circus Sallai. Picture by Robert Townsend

Manager Kitty Sallai, said: “The show is going really well. It’s the most beautiful place to be.

“This is our first tour as we are a brand new circus.

“We have amazing acts and a fantastic range of music.

“We even have a girl who hangs by her hair and our clown is amazing. He’s really funny but modern and hip.”

Circus Sallai. Picture by Robert Townsend

Circus Sallai is the biggest travelling show in the UK and one of the biggest in Europe.

Aerialist and juggler, Salvatore Sambito, said: “We want you to leave the ordinary day behind and come along to witness an extraordinary simply spectacular experience, in our magical world with beautiful lighting, fantastic music and fabulous costumes.

“We have had a fantastic time here and it’s been really busy.

“The people are amazing. We would definitely love to come back.”

The two-hour live show will be at Broadings Farm until Sunday September 2, with two performances daily, at 3pm and 6pm.

However, on Sunday the last performance will be at 3pm. Pictures by Robert Townsend.