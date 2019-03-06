Cinnamon Trust calls to help Whitby pet owner with dog walk support for English setter

The Cinnamon Trust is urgently seeking volunteers to help a Whitby resident with some dog walking support for their four-year-old English setter, Boston.

A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

This is the trust’s national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support, enabling them to stay together.

Volunteers will walk the dog for a housebound owner, foster pets when owners need hospital care, fetch the cat food - even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

Teams also take pets to the vet.

The Cinnamon Trust is the national charity for the elderly and terminally ill and their pets.

Call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk if you would like to register or have a chat about registering.