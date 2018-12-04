Christmas lunch celebration for people with link to Whitby’s Wesley Hall

Up to 40 Whitby residents who have any connection to the historic Wesley Hall on Church Street are invited to join in the Christmas lunch at the venue’s seafood restaurant, Albert’s Eatery.

The connection could include attending Sunday school, Methodist services, harvest festivals or weddings and christenings.

The places at the dinner, scheduled for Thursday December 20, are on a first come, first served basis and with no stipulation for anyone to prove their connection.

Albert’s Eatery boasts a unique attraction – the largest piece of Whitby jet in the world – all 21ft of it!

It forms the centrepiece of the dining area at the Victorian-inspired restaurant.

The museum also recently displayed its Roll of Honour, which was found in the basement, covered in dust, while renovation works at the building were ongoing.

The roll of honour.

Written in fancy calligraphy were the names of men, bordered by highly decorative watercolour paintings.

The roll was cleaned up and featured alongside a display of poppies for the Armistice 100 celebrations.