CHRIS HARDY: Whitby's level a testament to Graham Manser's work

I have to go on record and say a big thank you to Graham Manser for everything he’s done in both my time at the club and over his tenure.

To manage 30 years at the top of a football club is an achievement in itself and I know how hard Graham has worked in that time.

To be competing at the level that the club is competing at can only be testament to that hard work.

I’m delighted for Eddie McNamee too, who comes in as chairman.

Eddie is a brilliant guy who I know will bring a lot to role in terms of energy and enthusiasm.

I am hoping that the start of this new era for the club will see a new momentum build in our favour and sees an up-turn in gate numbers.

We ideally want to be looking at 350-400 through the gate - that would be a massive boost for us on the field, and for the club off it.

To come away from two very tough away trips with four points was very pleasing for me and the lads.

Marine were tough opposition on Saturday. In the first half of the game we didn’t look that organised, but we changed things up in the second to a back four and we looked tighter.

Tuesday night I thought we deserved the win on the balance of play.

In the first half we played against a strong head wind which made things difficult for us . However we went in at half-time confident that Workington were there for the taking.

We did just that with two quickfire goals from Andy Monkhouse and Lewis Maloney, who has impressed me since re-joining.

Saturday sees us face a good Mickleover Sports side.

They may not have had the best start, but we know that we need to be on our guard to avoid being punished, which they are more than capable of doing.

We’ll be looking to continue the good performances from the week just gone which will allow us to build some momentum and get us back in and around the play-off places.