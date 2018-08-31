CHRIS HARDY: Top support in derby clash

I thought that the support given to the side at Scarborough Athletic was absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

For a club the size of Whitby Town to be taking 195 supporters to any away fixture is an excellent effort.

It was great to hear our supporters singing for ninety minutes. It was difficult to generate a noise in such an open environment, but you did a cracking job and really buoyed the lads, them putting a performance of a high nature in.

As a group, we love the noise, and we’d love to hear a lot more of that, both home and away.

Our point at Scarborough was an excellent one, and a good reaction to an unfortunate defeat against Witton.

I say unfortunate because, over the course of the game, we’d done enough to earn a draw from the fixture, but a mistake late on cost us the chance to hang on and made it a cruel defeat.

Those sorts of loss are hard to take, and it wasn’t ideal going into our derby fixture, but the lads rallied and showed the character that has shone through so often already this term.

We defended with courage, and to a man battled for everything, creating chances where we could too, which could have seen us nick all three points.

The Flamingo Land Stadium is a tough place to go to, and we know Scarborough will be there or there abouts come the end of April, so to come away with a point, and a performance like that, was very pleasing.

We return to home action this weekend, with Hednesford Town visiting the Turnbull Ground.

Hednesford are a side that were strong last season, and although they didn’t have the best of preparations for the new campaign in having to switch leagues, they’ve readjusted to life in the Evo-Stik Premier well, with some solid results.

We know that we’re going to have another tough task on our hands going into the fixture, but that is the nature of the division. They are a perfect example to date as to why you can’t write teams off in this division - a lot of the time, they will prove you wrong.

I’m delighted to be able to welcome Josh Nearney to the football club, who signed this week from Whitley Bay.

Josh comes in with great pedigree and knows a bit about the club already, which has helped him to settle in.

He gives us another option at the back, in that we can bring him into the centre and allow us to utilise Kieran Weledji elsewhere, or he can come in at right-back and compete directly for a spot with Kieza.

The FA Cup first round qualifying draw has thrown up a tricky visit to Whitley Bay for us.

Although they are opposition two leagues below us, we saw last year that that doesn’t always matter. On paper, we’d be expected to win, but we only need to look at what happened last season at Penistone Church, who were also two leagues below.

On the day, we know that we need to be at it and play our game. I know a bit about our opposition from my days in the Northern League, and I know that they will be tough opposition. We need to be on our game to kick start a run to further rounds.