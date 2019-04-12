Children set to raise their flags at festival

Two hundred schoolchildren from Airy Hill Primary School have been getting ready for Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival.

The busy children have been designing garlands of colourful sea-themed bunting flags that will deck the streets during the event.

Inspired by the town’s fish and ships, every child has created their own, unique double-sided bunting flag that promises to add a ‘splash’ of colour to the festival.

Another group of Airy Hill schoolchildren have been learning sea songs and shanties, which they’ll perform at Whitby Library during the festival.

The Fish and Ships Festival takes place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

Headteacher Catherine Matthewman said: “The children are very excited to be involved in the forthcoming festival.

“They’re proud to live on the Yorkshire Coast, and enjoy learning about their local heritage, so this festival gives them a wonderful opportunity to be immersed in Whitby’s maritime culture.”

Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council, said: “The festival weekend is shaping up to be a seaside spectacular.”