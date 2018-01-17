Checkout these Whitby darts fans on TV!

Four Whitby darts fans found themselves on TV when they were interviewed by Channel 4 as part of their annual visit to the BDO World Darts Championship.

Shell Booth, Debbie Holloway, Linden Boushall and Leanne Booth were seen in different outfits during the championships, which take place at Lakeside in Frimley Green, Surrey, travelling to the venue as builders and also being seen as the Whitby washers – which they wore during the TV interview – and in snazzy 80s gear.

Speaking on Channel 4, Shell said of the washers’ costumes: “It’s something a little bit different to what everyone else is doing.

“If there’s any spillages we can sort that out.

“We’ve already done the bar area.”

The ladies were cheering for the eventual men’s winner, Glen Durrant, who is from Middlesbrough.