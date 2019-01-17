Charity works flat out on revamp

A charity which has been running since 1888 is currently in the process of completing a major refurbishment operation.

The Charity of John Corner is refurbishing the last two flats at the St Hilda’s Almshouses site in Hinderwell.

Refurbishment work at the Hinderwell site is due to be completed in March.

The work is due to be completed in March and the charity is hoping that parish residents will apply to rent the properties.

Since 2012, the Trustees have successfully applied for various grants.

This has seen four homes in use so far, with work on the last two flats boosted by a £60,000 Scarborough Borough Council (SBC) grant.

The trust will have a total of six flats to rent to parish residents when the work is finished – four already occupied and a further two to rent in 2019.

Anthea Ellis, a Trustee of the charity, said: “The Trustees are thrilled to have succeeded in refurbishing this very valuable community asset over the last six years. In total, four additional units of accommodation will have been provided for local parish residents.

“Thanks must be extended to the National Almshouses Association, the Quaker Trust, the Mulgrave Trust, the Co-op Community Fund, Sirius Minerals and Scarborough Borough Council for funding grants to enable this work to be undertaken.

“The fact that the Trust is still going strong after 130 years is down to the dedication of past and present Trustees, who have given their time voluntarily to ensure the efficient administration of the charity and the fulfilment of its objectives.

“Income from future rents will be used to undertake additional improvements to two already occupied flats, a new roof, re-rendering and painting the exterior.”

Councillor Bill Chatt, SBC’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health and Housing, said: “We are pleased to have supported the development of the two new properties at Hinderwell Almshouses, which we have part funded through the Community Housing Fund.

“This development will provide affordable accommodation for single persons in need within an area where such accommodation is very hard to come by.”

In 1888, Reverend John Corner, John Bruce (Ironstone Mine Manager) and Dr John V Laverick set up our Charity, and built the St Hilda’s Almshouses building to provide living accommodation for the sole benefit of inhabitants of Hinderwell Parish (i.e. from the villages of Hinderwell, Port Mulgrave, Runswick Bay, Staithes and part of Dalehouse).

Visit www.sthildasalmshouses.wordpress.com to gain more information on the allocations policy and to download an application form.