Charity based in old church wants to sell alcohol - but objector fears 'binge drinking', noise and disturbance

A licensing meeting will be held following an objection to a proposed premises licence for a former church in Whitby.

The owners of the Whitby Brunswick Centre in Brunswick Street have applied for permission to sell alcohol to its members seven days a week from 6pm until 10.45pm.

The building is a former Methodist church that is now used by the Whitby Brunswick Centre, which is described as a “registered charity offering a range of formal and informal educational and recreational activities with the addition of private evening functions”.

It has also applied for permission to play live and recorded music at the same times.

In its submission, the charity states that “any gains arising from the activities of the club shall be used for the benefit of the club as a whole or for the charitable purposes of the Whitby Brunswick Centre.”

However, a member of the public has objected to the application and therefore Scarborough Borough Council’s Licensing Sub-committee will meet on Monday January 14 to decided whether to grant the licence.

The objector has raised concerns including that “binge drinkers and other persons may congregate outside the premises causing a disturbance”.

They are also concerned about the potential for an increase in noise impacting on the neighbours.