Chance to win a new Toyota Aygo car for £1 with Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice raffle

Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough is giving people the chance to win a car - for £1 !

The car raffle is to win a new Toyota Aygo – but there are just four weeks to go.

The draw is being held on Friday March 15 and tickets are available from St Catherine’s reception, any of its 11 charity shops along the Yorkshire Coast and in Ryedale, and from Vantage Toyota, in Dunslow Road, Eastfield.

You can also call (01723) 378406 to find out more or buy tickets.

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic prize – and with only four weeks to go we are encouraging people to get involved and not miss out.”

The raffle is supported by the team at Vantage Toyota, Scarborough. For terms and conditions visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/saint-catherines-car-raffle

Meanwhile, the fundraising team at Saint Catherine’s is holding an open evening on Wednesday February 20 from 3pm to 6pm at the hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

The event will take place in the Education Centre’s lecture room.

Everyone is welcome to drop in and find out more about 2019 fundraising events, appeals, community fundraising, shops and volunteering opportunities.

For more details, call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.