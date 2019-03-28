Chance to see UFO blockbuster classic Close Encounters - the Director's Cut - where it's on and how to get tickets

The Director’s Cut of Stephen Spielberg’s science-fiction blockbuster Close Encounters of the Third Kind earns a special screening with introduction from WEA tutor George Cromack at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday April 26.

The film stars Richard Dreyfuss - Jaws, American Graffiti - as Roy Neary, one of several people who witness UFOs flying through the night sky.

Roy is subsequently haunted by a mountain-like image in his head and becomes obsessed with discovering what it represents.

Originally released in 1977, the film boasts a score from John Williams and was nominated for numerous awards. Facing competition from Star Wars, Close Encounters received only one Oscar for Best Cinematography and notably a special achievement award for best sound effects.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind will feature as part of the WEA’s forthcoming Film Studies course, starting Monday April 29, which this time puts the focus on The Big Picture: Epics, Musicals, Blockbusters and Beyond.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is open to all and begins at 7.45pm – there will also be a dementia friendly screening (with a different introduction) the same day at 1.30pm for booking info please call the Stephen Joseph box office on 01723 370541.

For details of this and other WEA courses in the area including creative writing, yoga and dance and music appreciation, please visitwww.wea.org or Call: 0300 303 3464 to enrol now.