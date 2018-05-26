Chance to live like our fishing ancestors once did – on the TV!

Whitby families with strong connections to fishing and seafaring are being encouraged to apply for a new to star on an exciting new TV series.

Those who appear will step out of the modern world, enduring the worst of the sea as they live like our fishing ancestors did.

Wildflame Productions is particularly keen to recruit from Whitby withs its seafaring history and tradition.

The new series will be an immersive experience.

For a month, the participants will live and work as our fishing ancestors did – setting up home in simple fisherman’s cottages, wearing the clothes, earning a living from the coast and enduring the worst and best the wild sea can throw at them.

Life will be tough but exhilarating and governed by the tides and weather.

Participants will fish from traditional sailing boats, collect shellfish along the shoreline, forage for seaweed and wild herbs and sell their wares to fishmongers, creating a real economy.

For people interested in applying, knowledge of fishing or sailing is not necessary but a willingness to tackle a challenge is a must.

The producers are especially keen to talk to people with maritime links – perhaps their great-grandfather was a fisherman or a lighthouse keeper, or their grandmother was a cockle woman.

Maybe their parents/grandparents came over to Wales from further afield as sailors, dock-workers or shipbuilders.

Wildflame Productions has been commissioned by the BBC to make this new series, which is set to be a truly unique experience for both the families involved, and for the audience at home. The programme makers are known for other Living history programmes such as Coal House and Snowdonia 1890.

If you and your family think you have what it takes to survive and thrive in a historical community like this then apply online at http://wildflameproductions.com/casting or for more information email casting@wildflameproductions or call 07599 812 383.

Closing date for entries is June 29, but it is highly recommend that people apply as soon as possible.

The producers say: “We’re looking for families who want to take on a new adventure that will be challenging and rewarding.”