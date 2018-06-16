Celebrity trio take trip out on North York Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) played host to three celebrities, as part of Channel 5’s brand new show, Celebrity 5 Go Caravanning, which airs this summer.

Doctor Who Actor Colin Baker, DJ Tony Blackburn and actress Sherrie Hewson travelled along the iconic railway line, witnessing the breath-taking scenery of the North York Moors National Park.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “We were delighted to welcome Colin, Tony and Sherrie to the railway and on board one of our stream trains.

“They’ve done so much for UK entertainment so it was great to be able to give them a well-deserved day out and show them how beautiful it is at this end of the country.”

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is enjoyed by more than 350,000 passengers every year, taking them back to the steam era.

Later this year, the railway will be hosting its annual Railway in Wartime event, with this year being a celebration of Victory in Europe.

From Friday October 12 to Sunday October 14, families can hop on board steam and heritage diesel trains and relive the spirit and camaraderie of World War II and enjoy various war-themed entertainment and vehicle displays along the picturesque line.