Catfish and the Bottlemen and Stormzy announced for Radio One's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough - here's how to get tickets

Another host of famous musical names have been announced for the 2019 Radio One Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, including Catfish and the Bottlemen and Stormzy - and here's how you can get tickets

This year's event will be heading to Stewart's Park, bringing it within just fifty miles of Scarborough and 45 minutes of Whitby, on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

This morning, Greg James announced another 22 acts to head up the weekend, alongside the likes of The 1975 and Little Mix, who were announced last month.

Indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen, who are currently preparing for the release of their new album The Balance, have joined the bill along with Ellie Goulding and Stormzy.

64,000 tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, 32,000 for each day, will be made available from 5pm on Thursday 14th March via Ticketmaster, or over the phone on 0844 453 9012, though the station advises booking online.

Tickets cost £18 per person (plus £4.50 booking fee) for a day ticket. You can purchase up to two tickets at a time, for one day, subject to availability.

The tickets for the weekend will be allocated in different pots, with a number of tickets (Pot 1 - 50% of tickets) initially reserved for those living in the area covered by Middlesbrough Council.

A second set of tickets (Pot 2 - 35% of tickets) will be reserved for those in the rest of the Tees Valley Combined Authority area (Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton council areas).

To secure tickets in these pots, you will be required to enter the postcode of your home address when you purchase, which will be checked against the billing address for the debit/credit card used.

The remainder of the tickets (Pot 3 - 15% of tickets) will be unreserved and available to anyone in the UK.

Anyone breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket purchasing process may have any purchased tickets cancelled without notice.

Tickets will be sold in pairs (or individually) and you can only purchase one pair, and for one day, at a time.

Tickets are strictly limited to a maximum of four tickets per person, per day, all subject to availability.