Cash boost for Whitby project to mark 100 years since end of World War One

Whitby Town Council has received a National Lottery grant of £7,700 for Out of the Darkness – a project marking the centenary of the ending of the First World War.

Awarded through the Heritage Lottery Fund’s First World War: then and now programme, this project will take two strands.

One aspect is to look back 100 years, investigating the lives and experiences of family members of the people in Whitby today. Stories and personal histories of family members who were involved in the war will be collected and presented in an exhibition. This will raise awareness of and celebrate the lives of family members who contributed to or were affected by the First World War.

The second strand examines one of the more subtle ways that the war impacted on peoples’ lives and has continued to have a bearing on future generations, through the changes and influence it had on fashion and clothing design.

Working with young people as well as with sewing enthusiasts, those taking part will create garments that reflect the developments and influences of the First World War on the clothing people wore.

These will be presented in a World War One-themed fashion show and the results from these two strands will be brought together in an exhibition at the Pannett Art Gallery.

Whitby Town Mayor Rebecca Pearson said: “We are extremely excited to have been offered Heritage Lottery Funding, to explore the impact of the First World War on the people of Whitby.

“We hope that local people will enjoy getting involved in this project and that they will learn new skills and have an enjoyable time learning more about their family histories.”

If you have a group which would like to be involved or are an individual who would like to volunteer or be part of this project email info@whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01947 820227.