Car thefts on the rise in North Yorkshire according to latest police figures

Car thefts in North Yorkshire have increased in the last year, latest police data reveal.

According to the Home Office, between April 2017 and March 2018, 541 vehicles were stolen compared to 486 thefts recorded the previous year - that’s an increase of 11%.

Police say the rise is likely propelled by keyless cars with a spokesman from the Association of British Insurers stating that criminals are exploiting the vulnerabilities of the entry system by using pairs of radio transmitters to capture the signal from the vehicle’s fob.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, said: “Manufacturers are investing billions in ever more sophisticated security features and software updates on an ongoing basis.

“However, we continue to call for action to stop the open sale of equipment which helps criminals steal cars – equipment which has no legal purpose – and have written to the Home Secretary seeking a meeting to agree how this can be addressed.”

In North Yorkshire there were 43 cases of aggravated robbery - for driving the stolen vehicle dangerously on the road or causing an accident.

Police also recorded 1,485 incidents related to thefts from vehicles, either of personal belongings, radios or other items (a 13.8% increase).

A rise in car thefts has also been identified nationally, with crimes in England and Wales going up by 40% over the last five years.