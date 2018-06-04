Captain Cook statue restored ahead of festival next month

Conservation works on the Captain Cook statue have been completed, with the monument now looking its best ahead of the eagerly awaited Captain Cook Festival in July.

The Gazette led a campaign calling for action to restore and clean the statue after a series of reviews on Trip Advisor highlighted the shocking state of it.

Hirst Conservation has repaired and carried out maintenance on the bronze work, stone plinth and plaques, including specialist patination techniques and the application of a wax coating to protect the bronze in the harsh coastal environment.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, leader of Scarborough Borough Council said: “It’s wonderful to see the Captain Cook statue back to its former glory following completion of the sensitive restoration project.

“We felt it was very important that the work should be completed in time for the festival in July and it is thanks to everyone involved that this has been achieved with great success.”

The work has been overseen by conservation architect specialist, Purcells, and Scarborough Borough Council.

The restoration was achieved through a partnership between private interests and local authorities.

Contributions came from Captain Cook Tourism Association, Normanby Charitable Trust, a private donor, Tesco Community Fund, Whitby Town Council and Scarborough Borough Council.

The Gazette has repeatedly run articles calling for restoration work to take place over the past year.