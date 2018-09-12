Can help unravel mystery of YHA Whitby garden plaque?

The garden volunteers at YHA Whitby have recently renovated a sheltered area near the conservatory, turning it from a neglected sandpit into a tranquil seating area full of scented plants and flowers.

In the process they have found a plaque dedicated to Ken Mockford – but none of the gardeners recognise the name.

The plaque was found when digging a planting hole for a beautiful pink rose.

It had been buried for some time, but one of the gardeners took it home, cleaned it up and re-mounted it. It now sits next to the rose in the scented garden.

The garden volunteers are anxious to hear from any friends or family of Ken Mockford and hope that they will be able to visit the garden to see the plaque in person. Email Sue Rowland at davidrowland17@btinternet.com or call her on 01947 600403.