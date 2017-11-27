Camera found on remote German island after it was washed away from a Flamborough beach

A video camera which washed away from a beach at Flamborough has been found on a remote German island two months later.

Packed inside waterproof casing, a camera, which is believed to belong to a young boy, has survived undamaged despite its 350 mile journey across the North Sea.

The camera has been found on the remote German island

Retrieved footage found on the camera shows a boy splashing through the rock pools before he places the camera down to film at Thornwick Bay on September 1.

The family can then be seen exploring the pools before the tide knocks the camera from its perch and it disappears into the North Sea.

The family probably thought that they would never see the camera again.

But two months after it washed away, the camera was discovered off the coast of Germany.

Ronald Spreer found the camera in Hallig Sderoog

Ronald Spreer discovered it on a remote German island called Hallig Süderoog and an appeal has been launched to locate its owners.

Ronald's son Holger Spreer and his partner Nele Wree are the only residents who live on the island and they posted the camera's story online after the it was found earlier this month.

The English translation reads: “The videos of the beach visit should be the last one that he recorded with his camera.

“While playing, he put [the camera] on a rock, then continued to work with a bucket and a sister, probably forgot the still-running camera and kept moving.

Footage from the camera show the pair playing on September 1

“Slowly, however, the tide came, and a small wave pushed them into the sea. All this and much more is thus well documented.”

The waterproof casing means the camera is still intact despite it’s two month journey across the North Sea.

The couple were able to watch footage from its memory card which shows the boy, who looks to be aged between 10 and 12, playing on his scooter, trampolining with his sister and filming his family - even his grandparents sleeping on the sofa.

The Facebook video has been shared widely online and more than 28,000 people have watched as the camera disappeared.

Their followers helped locate that it was Thornwick Bay, at Flamborough, where the camera first disappeared.

Speaking to the Bridlington Free Press, Nele said the owners of the camera have not yet been found.

