Call for Whitby residents to share stories of family’s involvement in the First World War

Share the stories of your family’s involvement in the First World War as part of an Out of the Darkness project marking the centenary of the end of the conflict.

Thanks to National Lottery players, Whitby Town Council received funding to explore the effects of the 1914 to 1918 war on Whitby and its people today, through the stories of family members living at the time.

There are two chances to tell these tales at Pannett Art Gallery – on Thursday (Sep 20) from 10am to noon or Wednesday September 26, from 1pm to 3pm. The council also wants to recruit a small team of enthusiastic individuals to help collect these stories as well as hearing from people with stories to tell.

One of the heroes to be commemorated is Henry Trumper, the great-grandfather Whitby’s Cllr Phil Trumper.

Henry saw action in many of the main battles of WW1.

These included Gallipoili in which he was a survivor of the HMS Hythe disaster the Somme, Passchendale and Cambrai.

Before the war, Henry had a promising football career, but after being gassed at Passchendale, which affected his sight, he had to give up playing. After the war he became a referee and was one of the first refs to send off a goalkeeper in a league game.

The project will also be looking at clothing and how First World War impacted on the design of garments so there will be some textiles workshops happening as the project progresses. A crochet workshop will be running on September 26.

During the war, knitting and crochet were both used to make hats and balaclava, gloves and mittens and vests and jackets.

You can have a go and making ar protectors for the troops and don’t worry if you cannot crochet, costume facilitator Rebecca Riley will be on hand to teach people. If you can’t make the workshops email info@whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01947 820227.