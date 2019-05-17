Call for people to join in North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s next meeting

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is asking for people to get involved in her next monthly public accountability meeting.

The session, on Tuesday May 28, will focus on equality and diversity in the fire and rescue service and police custody.

Public accountability meetings are broadcast live online with members of the public invited to send in their comments before or during the session.

May’s subjects were chosen as inspections of fire and rescue services across England have found that most needed to do more to promote diversity of the workforce and a positive culture.

At the meeting on May 28, the Chief Fire Officer will report on progress and plans to address equality and diversity issues within the service.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward and her team will report on the impact of the reduction in custody suites and new bail rules.

They will also provide an insight into the journey through the custody process to highlight where improvements have been or can be made.

As well as watching the live broadcast, the public are also invited to ask their questions during the meetings via Twitter by including #NYscrutiny in their tweets.

Commenting on the public meetings, Julia said: “These meetings give members of the public and staff the opportunity to understand the performance of both services and hear what they are doing to keep us safe and feeling safe.

“I encourage everyone to join in and watch, and if you have a question, please ask it.”

Click here to see the agenda, along with presentations and reports are available on the Commissioner’s website.

To ask a question in advance, send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk before Friday May 24. Please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, post on Twitter during the live broadcast using #NYscrutiny

To watch the live broadcast, head over to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/nypcc