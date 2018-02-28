Call for action to halt the damage to grass verges in Whitby

A borough councillor is calling for action to address the shocking state of many grass verges, caused by drivers parking on them.

Cllr Bill Chatt says the situation has become “a nightmare” with many spots churned up over winter due to cars repeatedly driving over them.

The state of grass verges on Helredale Road in Whitby. Picture by Richard Ponter.



He said: “People parking on grass verges has become a nightmare. North Yorkshire County Council needs to do something.



“Kids walking to school are getting covered in mud.”



One area of Whitby identified as particularly bad is on Helredale Road, where the grass is in a shocking condition, near to the cemetery.



The problem is being blamed in some areas on delivery drivers parking on the grass as they pull up to drop off parcels, leaving a scar on the verge as they leave.

North Yorkshire County Council is responsible for maintaining roadside verges for safety purposes.



A spokesperson said: “We understand that any verge damage is unsightly, but unfortunately we do not have sufficient resources to address purely cosmetic damage.



“Verges will often recover naturally.”



Some residents have questioned the need to have grass verges at all in heavily congested parking areas, suggesting that hard surfaces would be better and more sightly options for people to park their cars.



Here’s what readers had to say on Facebook.



Shiv Gallagher: “Helredale Road looks a right mess, I don’t know why they don’t get rid of the grass verges and put hard standings there for residents to park their cars on.”

Chad Swales: “Helredale is one big mess. Turn it into a load of parking spaces or one big lay-by.”



Many verges have been left looking in even worse condition this week as heavy snowfall hit Whitby, helping to further churn up grass verges being driven on in soggy conditions by vehicles.



And the problem is not limited to Whitby.



Cllr Chatt told the Scarborough Council cabinet how the issue has become a big problem where he lives in Barrowcliff, Scarborough.



Huw Roberts, of Peasholm Gardens, also said: “The number of home deliveries are increasing and they’re not taking proper care. It’s the sheer scale of the damage.”



Mr Roberts called for drivers responsible for damage to grass verges to be handed community service, helping to repair the damage in the process.



