Caedmon College Whitby ‘will go extra mile for learners’

Education is the one word that bears the potential to change both your life and the world that surrounds you.

Education is something that will help you to develop an identity and it is not just restricted to being within the walls of a classroom – it is also about the important experiences that you take from the world around you.

Left: Rose works on her art. rp184035a

Here at Caedmon College, you will find a warm welcome from passionate staff who care about you as an individual - teachers and support staff who will go the extra mile to help you. Your future is our priority.

We are dedicated to helping you to achieve everything you want – be it A-levels, BTECs, getting into a top university, an apprenticeship, or arranging work experience.

Whatever your ambitions, we will support you in achieving them. We are a community college, with Whitby and the Esk Valley at our heart.

We can offer a diverse range of courses and, each year, we aim to offer the broadest, best curriculum we can.

Aiden, Jayden, Gabriella, Kiera in the learning hub. rp 184035c

By joining us, you will receive outstanding lessons from excellent, specialist teachers, helping you to gain the best possible outcomes.

In addition, you will enjoy incredible pastoral support from staff who care and want to listen, advise and give you practical help when you need it. We love the community we are based within and want to best support all the young people of Whitby and its surrounding areas.

School games by Grace Cook

This summer I qualified for a place in the North of England Laser Run team for the School Games Finals.

Grace Cook qualified for the North of England Laser Run team.

The School Games Finals were held at Loughborough University and included sports such as hockey, cricket, cycling, netball and, for the first time, Laser Run.

In Laser Run you start a race with a short run to the range. Then you have to shoot and once you get five green lights you can run your lap before shooting again.

Our team of 20 travelled together with our coaches, arriving on Thursday afternoon.

We did our individual racing on Friday. I finished in ninth place, gaining a personal best five minutes, 27 seconds.

Lacy and Lauren in the Computer suite. rp 184035b

Later that night we had a huge outdoor celebration concert and I got to meet Dame Katherine Grainger, Britain’s most successful female Olympic rower.

If you get a chance to try Laser Run then go for it.