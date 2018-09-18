Caedmon College Whitby ‘thrilled’ with Quality in Careers award

Caedmon College Whitby has been recognised for its outstanding careers work this week, being awarded the national Quality in Careers standard.

This standard is awarded to schools and education providers who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they effectively support students to make decisions about their life after school.

The college has been judged by Ofsted to be a good school, continually working to improve the chances and opportunities of all its students.

Recognising the importance of preparing students for their future careers, the college chose to work towards the national Quality in Careers standard because its staff ensure that every student has a suitable progression route on leaving the college.

Simon Riley, Principal of Caedmon College Whitby, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Prospects.

“We recognise the important role the college can play in helping students to develop their knowledge, skills and experience so that they can go out into the wider world and achieve personal success.

“This standard has provided a flexible framework that has enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure that our students receive good advice, practical support and experience to prepare them for the next stage of their education, employment, self-

employment or training.”

The college offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and helps students to make decisions about life after school.