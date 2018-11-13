Caedmon College Whitby students add splash of colour to library

Art students from Caedmon College Whitby have added a glorious splash of colour to the outside of the town’s library.

The students were keen to help the library reach new audiences, particularly younger people, so they demonstrated their artistic skills by creating a mural at the library to attract visitors. The art puts a twist on traditional tales and has had passers-by intrigued.

The work is part of a regional festival called Reading Pictures: Seeing Stories, which sees libraries across North Yorkshire celebrating children’s book illustration in a series of events and workshops in which artists, book illustrators and cartoonists have been inspiring young people and families.

Caedmon College art teacher Zoe Brown said: “It is quite rare for art students of this age to get the opportunity to work on a real life art brief and for that we would like to thank Whitby library.

“The experience has been extremely positive and has given the students a real insight into the demands and rigor of team working and time management.”

Student Pippa Mesley said: “It has been really interesting producing these boards, as we were able to create our own interpretations of classic fairy tales and the whole design process allowed us to step away from structure and take it in our own direction.

“It has also been really engaging working on a larger scale. This has given me a chance to experiment with enlarging my work, and trying a slightly different style.”

And fellow student Emma Parker added: “Creating these boards has been both an exciting and eye-opening experience, allowing me to widen my art skills and develop a better understanding of how important teamwork is in the world of work.”

Whitby traders supported the mural by supplying materials. Library staff and volunteers thanked AGI DIY for the donation of paint and MKM building merchants for the supply of timber.