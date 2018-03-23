Caedmon College Whitby news team report live for BBC News School Report

Young newshounds from Caedmon College Whitby teamed up to produce online news and features as part of the BBC News School Report day last Thursday.

They researched, wrote and produced to deadline a range of items, from the forthcoming Captain Cook Festival in Whitby to an obituary on Stephen Hawking.

SONY DSC

The idea of the BBC News School Report was to give students in the UK aged from 11 to 16 the chance to make their own news reports for a real audience. The Whitby Gazette’s Sam Jones and Duncan Atkins visited college after getting their own newspaper deadline out of the way to see what the aspiring young reporters had been up to and to offer advice on how to get into journalism and produce multi-media content for a digital audience.

Students tackled an impressive range of subjects.

They wrote about how year 10s will go on a five-day training course in North Wales next month, in preparation for a trip to Iceland in early July, to develop their skills in survival, determination and teamwork.

Also covered were the key events taking place as part of International Women’s Day, as students quizzed their teacher on who their most inspiring females were, with answers ranging from the Queen to Emmeline Pankhurst, the political activist and leader of the British suffragette movement who helped women win the right to vote.

SONY DSC

Naomi Fester, writer and editor, said: “The BBC news report was a wonderful opportunity for the group to come together and do something different and impact the community with their literacy skills. The day began with a short brief, in which jobs were allocated and the day was planned.

“All visitors and interviews were scheduled and the day began. Everyone launched into their tasks, finding photos, collecting quotes, and working with others to achieve a high standard of reporting.

“Some interviewees included representatives from the Whitby Civic Society, Captain Cook Festival and the Eskdale Festival of the Arts.”

Click here to read their reports.