Caedmon College Whitby and Fyling Hall celebrate GCSE results

Caedmon College Whitby is extremely pleased with the GCSE grades students have achieved this summer and is happy to report a significant improvement on last year.

The grades students have achieved will enable them to study their chosen courses into post-16 education.

Students at the college have attained well at all levels despite the new, tougher GCSEs and assessment systems,

College Vice Principal Vicki Rahn said: “I am delighted to see the impact of the students’ hard work and that their efforts have been rewarded.

“It was a real pleasure to see the smiles on so many faces this morning as the students opened their results.

“I would like to thank the staff for all of their hard work in supporting our students this year and preparing them for the GCSE examinations. I would also like to thank the families and community for their continued support.

“The college looks forward to working with those students continuing their post-16 studies at CCW next year and wishes those leaving all the very best.”

Jonathan Bond, Assistant Principal, added: “We have been extremely impressed by the efforts of students and staff in their preparation for the new, tougher GCSE examinations this year.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with this year group and we have enjoyed working with each individual in their

journey this year. Thank you to all our parents and carers for your ongoing support.”

The publication of the GCSE results today brought further good news for Fyling Hall after the very good A Level results last week.

The pupils recorded a pass rate of 87% for all examinations taken, with 75% achieving more than five passes including Maths and English; 46% of exams taken achieved the grade 6 or higher which is equivalent to a B grade.

Fyling Hall Headmaster Steven Allen said: “I am very pleased with these results.

“It has been a year of uncertainty with the changes in grading and it has placed a lot of additional stress on the pupils in what is already a pressurised time.

“I am proud of how hard they have all worked and with the support of the staff they had achieved some very good results, despite the extra hurdles put in their way.”