Caedmon College pledges to help Eskdale School in first GCSE year

Caedmon College Principal Simon Riley has pledged to help Eskdale School as they prepare for their first year of GCSEs.

Reacting to Andy Fyfe’s comments about building a strong relationship with his school in last week’s Whitby Gazette, Mr Riley went a step further, offering help to Eskdale in their first GCSE year.

“I agree that we need to build a strong working relationship between our two schools,” he told the Whitby Gazette.

“We’ll help Andy [Fyfe] and his colleagues out in any way that we can as they embark on their first GCSE year.

“I’m sure that they can help us too, going forward. We can learn a lot from each other as teachers and as schools.”

Mr Riley took over from Keith Prytherch as Principal at Caedmon College this summer, and has nothing but praise for the school that he has inherited.

“I’m very impressed with Caedmon College’s students and the commitment of all of my staff – teaching and support – to ensuring students receive a high quality education,” he added.

“Our school motto is ‘be the best you can be’ and there is a real commitment from students throughout the school to live up to that.

“The students are developing a passion for learning inside and outside the classroom, fulfilling their potential at GCSE and A Level.

“Our students in the Sixth Form in particular are amazing.

“They are the best I’ve come across in my career to date. and they are fantastic role models for our younger students.”