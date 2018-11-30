Find out who the winners were at the 2018 Scarborough Business Awards

The cream of the coast's business community were recognised at the area's biggest and best awards ceremony tonight.

The Scarborough Business Awards received a fantastic number of entries this year, and the winners were crowned at a glittering event at Scarborough Spa.

Guest of honour was Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome To Yorkshire, and the evening was compered by Look North presenter Harry Gration.

The winners were:

Small Business of the Year - Askew Brook Ltd

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Aimee Evans (The Brow Project)

Medium Business of the Year - Castle Employment and Wold Top Brewery

Export Achievement - Ellis Patents

Best New Business - Furbellow & Co

Large Business of the Year - winner Alexander Dennis - Plaxton, highly commended - McCain Foods

Women in Business - Kathryn Knowles (Cura Financial Services)

Employer of the Year - winner Dale Power Solutions, highly commended - McCain Foods

Bridlington and East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year - Bridlington Dental Studio

Tourism Award - Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Best Community Contribution By A Business - winner Bike About Filey, highly commended - Tesco Bridlington and Sirius Minerals

Apprentice of the Year Award - winner Hannah Magowan (Dale Power Solutions), highly commended - Evie McCulloch-Holmes (YH Training)

Business Person of the Year - Kerry Hope (managing director of Castle Employment Agency)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Nick Vermont (McCain regional president for GB & Ireland)