Buses to replace train services to Whitby to allow major milestone in bridge repair

Network Rail is advising passengers to check before they travel at the end of this month as the next phase to repair the rail-over-road bridge near Castleton Moor station gets under way.

There will be a bus replacement service in operation on the Middlesbrough to Whitby rail line between Battersby and Whitby from 9.40pm on Friday March 29 and throughout Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31.

The line closure is necessary to allow engineers to demolish the two existing decks of the bridge and safely install a new steel deck.

Due to the extensive work which has been required to the abutments which support the new bridge deck, a full road closure has been in place since January. This will remain in place until the completion of the project next month.

Network Rail Project Manager, Jonny Ham, said: “Installing the main deck is a major step towards getting the bridge near Castleton Moor station reopened.

“We appreciate that closing the line for the weekend is inconvenient, but it is necessary to allow us to complete this important milestone in the project.

Anna Weeks, Regional Director at Northern, said: “This engineering work is vital for the completion of repairs to the bridge at Castleton Moor and we are working closely with colleagues from Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum.

The bridge was severely damaged when it was struck by a skip wagon in March 2018, causing structural damage to steel girders and dislodging the track.

Network Rail recommends that all drivers are aware of the height of their vehicles and heed warning signs as bridge strikes are avoidable.

Passengers are thanked for their patience.