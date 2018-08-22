Britain’s Got Talent auditions on way to the east coast

The Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to the east coast.

The hit TV show is auditioning at the YMCA Scarborough on Saturday September 1 from midday to 5pm so if you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show everyone what you’ve got.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2019.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2018 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety with, for the first time ever, a comedian winning the show.

“We were left in stitches by runner-up Robert White, we were wiggle wining in the final with Reggae star Donchez Dacres, the incredible acrobats The Giang Brothers left us speechless and the laughs were endless with the hilarious winner the Lost Voice Guy.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent you’re ready to bring to the BGT stage in 2019.

“Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

“So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Following his BGT win, Lee Ridley, also known as the Lost Voice Guy, sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and had to add on extra performances. In 2019 Lee will be setting out on a UK tour, he is currently writing the second series of his popular Radio 4 sitcom Ability and has been commissioned to write about a book about disability.