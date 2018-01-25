Britain's best fish and chip shop is in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire chippy has been officially crowned the UK's best.

Millers in Haxby, near York, has won the coveted Fish and Chip Shop of the Year title at the annual National Fish and Chip Awards.

Already the Yorkshire regional winners, they 'battered' nine other shortlisted shops to secure the crown.

77-year-old family business Millers had to fry at the top of their game while progressing through a rigorous, multi-stage judging process over a seven-month period.

They received several mystery shopper visits and were subject to in-depth audits by industry experts, who reviewed everything from responsible sourcing policies to menu diversification, customer service and the quality of the fish and chips being served.

The final stage of judging put the shop’s presentation skills to the test. They faced a 15-strong specialist industry panel, and were quizzed on a range of topics and asked to demonstrate how they successfully run a profitable business and plan for future development.

Father-and-son duo David and Nick Miller, 56 and 28, were overwhelmed to have returned from a glitzy London awards ceremony with the trophy.

“We brought it home for Haxby! I can’t believe we’re the UK’s best fish and chip shop – words can’t describe how this feels," said Nick.

“We entered the competition for the first time last year, and were so proud to get to the final, but to go all the way this time and scoop the ‘Oscar’ of the fish and chip world is truly amazing.

“At Millers, we wholeheartedly believe in making fish and chips accessible for everyone. We operate a separate frying area to cater for allergen-free diets, and offer a range of gluten-free, halal and vegetarian products, all cooked using only use the finest, locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients.

“As a fourth-generation family business with a 77-year history, we bring the tradition associated with great British fish and chips together with a new, innovative approach. This really does mean everything to us, and we’re so proud of our ourselves, our staff and our business.”

There are now thought to be 10,500 chippies across the UK.