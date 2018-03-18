Brinton is crowned ‘star’ of dark skies

The prize winners of the Dark Skies Festival photography competition have been announced by the North York Moors National Park.

A winner and runner-up have been chosen from more than 100 dark sky images entered into February’s social media festival competition from locations within the North York Moors National Park, Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and gateway towns including Whitby.

Kirsty Johnson of Castleton took a photo of star trails above Castleton which scooped her the runners-up prize in the Dark Skies photography competition.

Grosmont amateur photographer Brinton Darnell won the competition with his evocative shot of Whitby lighthouse as the beams of light shine across the sea under starry skies.

Kirsty Johnson of Castleton took a photo of star trails above Castleton which scooped her the runners-up prize. Both entrants receive sports equipment and clothing courtesy of Columbia Sportswear.

Judge Steve Bell, an astro photographer, said: “I loved the cast of light from the lighthouse onto the water in Brinton’s photograph, plus what looks like the moon starting to appear in the horizon provided a great depth of field.

“Kirsty’s image was her first attempt at taking a star trail photograph. For this reason alone, together with the fact that she captured the night sky against the ruggedness of the moors meant she deserved a runners-up place.”