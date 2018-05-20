Brilliant Baldry fires Filey

Ryan Baldry was the star of the show as Filey took 20 points and a nine-wicket win against Mulgrave in the Beckett League Premier Division.

Mulgrave assembled a decent total of 217-8, with Aaron Leeman (82), Andrew Wood (65) and Joe Hinchliffe (26no) scoring the runs.

Baldry then set about the total with his 113, while Adam Ditchburn added 79 not out as Filey made their way home.

Seamer still lead the way though, having this week bagged a win by 46 runs against Nawton Grange.

Gragg Chadwick made 80, Dave Graham 47 and Gary Lawton 30 in Seamer's tally of 211-8, George Bentley impressed with the ball for Grange with 5-51.

Shaun Smith (78) and Darren King (29) gave Grange some hope, but their dreams were extinguished by Adam Morris' 5-31.

Ebberston kept the pressure on the leaders as they beat Thornton Dale by 94 runs.

Mike Horsley, Cooper Barnes and Alex Machen all reached the 30s for Ebberston, while Tom Holmes cracked 29 in Ebberston's 176-7, with Gareth Hunt taking three of the wickets to fall.

Frankie Beal saw off the reply with 5-25, despite 31 from Ian Farrow.

Cayton are another side making the early running in third and they collected a nine-wicket win against Forge Valley.

Valley crumbled to 110 even though Lewis Wannop hit 32 and Alex Glass cracked 26. Tom Sixsmith did much of the damage with 5-26.

Michael Dennis got Cayton underway with 32, before unbeaten knocks of 40 from James Small and 34 from David Walker wrapped things up.

Staxton made light work of Scalby, winning by nine wickets.

Adam Waugh was the only Scalby man to show with 49 in their 120, as Dan Outhart took 4-31, Dave Morris claimed 3-28 and Kyle Outhart bagged 3-39.

Jack Pinder with 74 not out and Andy Dove with 37 did the rest.

Staithes came out on top by just the one wicket against Heslerton.

Paul Bowes struck 31 for Heslerton and Simon Bowes picked up 5-37 in Heslerton's 134-8.

Andy Slaughter made the reply interesting with 3-25, but scores in the 20s from Chris Morrison, Ben Hoggarth and Andrew Theaker saw Staithes edge over the line.

Great Habton lead the quest for promotion in Division One after their three-wicket victory over Scalby 2nds.

Gareth Edmunds' 68 and James Ledden's 28 did their bit in Scalby's 215, as Tom Richardson took three wickets and Tristan Midgley sealed four.

John Lumley led the reply with 52, as Jack Stockdale and Eddie Cass chipped in with scores in the 30s to make it successful.

Cloughton had a good afternoon in their win against Flixton 2nds by five wickets.

Noman Shabir's 23 was Flixton's top contribution as they were slowed to 125-9 by Jon King's 6-47.

Aaron Virr then saw Cloughton home with a fine 89.

Brompton maintained their 100% record with a win by 66 runs against Wykeham.

Brompton tallied 209-9 with Ross Triffitt striking 64 not out, Neil Fletcher adding 57 and Michael Thompson playing his way to 49. Matty Vincent was the top Wykeham bowler with 3-61.

Gareth Barnard's 34 and Ian Thompson's 24 not out pushed Wykeham on, but Thompson with 4-37 cut them down.

Ben Briggs had a useful all-round day for Sherburn, but he couldn't stop his side slipping to a 16-run loss against Ganton.

Briggs took 3-45 as Ganton scored 178-8, Liam Cousins (57) and John Bannister (31no) scoring the runs.

The then added 58 with the bat, alongside scores of 24 from Craig Sanderson and Daley Wharton, but Bannister's 3-12 and Rob Bradley's 3-37 saw off the response.

The game between Settrington and Staxton 2nds was conceded by Staxton.

Division Two saw Greg Miller produce a superb performance as Bridlington 2nds beat Pickering 3rds by 198 runs.

MIller's unbeaten 122, with Matty Clay's 64 and Elliot Traves' 35 took Brid to an impressive 298-7 declared.

Frankie Reffold then did the rest with 3-3 in Pickering's 100.

Kirkbymoorside also had a centurion in Peter Kent as they beat Sewerby 2nds by 197 runs.

Kent's 113, Andrew Bayes' 90 and Jaz Underwood's 30 not out pushed the Moorsiders on to 295-6.

John Artley hit 31 for Sewerby, but Ben Magson's 4-17 and Kent's 3-19 sealed a fine all-round day for him and Kirkby.

Wold Newton are still in top spot after they took out Seamer 2nds by 67 runs.

Charles Gray hit 60 and Dave Southwell made 41 in Newton's 192-5. Gray then picked up 3-12 and Seamer were seen off for 125, despite Sam Collinson's 55.

Wykeham 2nds strolled to a 10-wicket win against Ebberston 2nds.

John Metcalfe (25) scored over half of Ebberston's runs as they were bowled out for 42 by James Wilson's 4-22 and Dan Bateson's 3-18.

Wykeham then cantered home.

Fylingdales were 16 runs better than Cayton 2nds.

Dales reached 217 thanks to Rob Tucker (68), Graham Kettle (35), Chris Shrimpyon (34) and Jamie Agar (27), Simon Glave took four of the wickets to fall.

Cayton were on their way as Glave continued a top day with 59, while Daz Jones, F Kearney and Paul Pennock reached the 20s, but Justin Maine took 4-30 to bring things to a conclusion.