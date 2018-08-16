Bright futures ahead for Whitby A-level students

The wait is finally over for Whitby students who have been waiting for their A-level results.

Fyling Hall School and Caedmon College have announced their A-level results this morning.

Figures show that Fyling Hall School students had 100% pass rate and 35% of the grades at A*/A.

Headmaster at Fyling Hall School, Steven Allen, said: "We are very pleased with the A level results released today, which is reward for all the hard work of the pupils and staff.

"Most importantly, they have all obtained a place at university on their chosen courses and we would like to wish them all the best for the future.”

All students at Caedmon College Sixth Form are all leaving with suitable progression routes and almost all university applicants have accessed their chosen course.

Caedmon College Sixth Form governor, Jane Kenyon Miller expressed her congratulations to all students who have succeeded so highly.

She added: “It is pleasing to see so many students achieve results that put them on course to pursue their ambitions through higher education or excellent employment opportunities.

"This of course has been brought about by their hard work and the support, inspiration and hard work of staff at the College, especially their teachers.

"We are proud to be offering high quality Post 16 education in Whitby and would like to thank all families and the local community for the fabulous support we have received this year and very much look forward to working with you next year to achieve great things with our Post 16 students."

What does the future hold?

Fyling Hall School students:

Alek Alkuluv, achieved two A* and two A grades in biology, German, chemistry and mathematics and will return home to he Ukraine to study medicine.

Jack Dudley, who achieved three A grades in further mathematics, mathematics, physics and an A in AS chemistry, will take a place at Leeds University to read physics.

Caedmon College Sixth Form students:

Joly Cox (Bristol/Economics) said: “The pastoral support has been fantastic in helping me through a very difficult year personally and achieving the outcomes I needed for Bristol.”

Evie Mason (Durham/Law) said: “The staff have been really thorough in their support given to helping students apply to university. They have worked tirelessly to ensure we are all happy with our choice.”

Emma Raw (Edinburgh/Maths) said: “I found the support from my teachers extremely helpful, particularly their positivity through a stressful time.”

Jeremy Baker (Loughborough/Automated Engineering) said: “All the teachers have gone above and beyond to help us this year and have specialised support for every individual.”

Yasmin Dimbleby (Gap Year/Voluntary work) said: “The atmosphere of the learning centre has provided a happy and focused base for us to learn together this year.”