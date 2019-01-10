Brand new car up for grabs in Saint Catherine's raffle

Saint Catherine’s hospice have officially launched their car raffle which gives people the chance to win a brand new Toyota Aygo from as little as one pound.

Tickets are already being mailed out to all supporters. Anyone else who would like to buy tickets for themselves, family or friends should contact Saint Catherine’s directly.

These can be mailed or purchased from any of Saint Catherine’s 11 shops, the hospice main reception or Vantage Toyota, Scarborough at a cost of £1 each.

All the money raised will be used to fund patient care.

Debbie Kay Fundraiser Team Leader said: “We could be ringing you to tell you have won a lovely new car, what a surprise that would be.”

The draw will take place on Friday, 15 March.