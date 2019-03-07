Books by the Beach - festival programme in full

Books by the Beach runs at various locations in Scarborough from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14

The programme runs:

Thursday April 11

10am: Scarborough Library, Vernon Road

Professor Joann Fletcher: Scrolls in the Sand: the Egyptian Origins of Writing

Scarborough historian gets the festival off to a start.

12.30pm: Scarborough Library

Classical concert: Kathleen Ferrier Story with contralto Valerie Parker, pianist Tim Tozer and narrator Maria Billington.

3pm: Scarborough Library

Tessa Hadley and Sadie Jones: Time and Place in Fiction hosted by Peter Guttridge

Fiction hit-list here

5.30pm: Scarborough Library

Yeoman warder Christopher Skaife: Ravenmaster at the Tower hosted by Peter Guttridge

Tales for the Tower of London

7.30pm: Scarborough Library

Dr Jon Copley: Ask An Ocean Explorer

The marine biologist talks about life under the sea

Friday April 12

10am: Stephen Joseph Theatre lounge bar

Lynne Truss: A Shot in the Dark, hosted by Barry Forshaw

The writer and broadcaster talks about her new crime novel

Noon: Wykeham Abbey Old Kitchen

Literary lunch with Sadie Jones talking about her new novel The Snakes

3.30pm: Scarborough Library

Belinda Bauer and Claire Harman: Murder Most Foul

The two writers talk about their latest crime works.

5.30pm: Scarborough Lighthouse (sold out)

Tom Nancollas: Seashaken Houses. Building conservationist takes us on a tour of seven lighthouses

7.30pm: Scarborough Library

Professor Steve Westaby: The Knife’s Edge. The world famous heart surgeon explores the psyche of a surgeon

Saturday April 13

10.30am: Scarborough Library

Lucy Diamond and Lynne Truss talk about their different writing styles

12.30pm: Palm Court Hotel, Scarborough

Professor Kate Williams: Historical Lunch. The author and historian talks about Rival Queens: the Betrayal of Mary Queen of Scots. Hosted by Allan Mallinson

3.30pm: Scarborough

Gwyneth Hughes: Vanity Fair. Screenplay writer talks about the Scarborough-set Remember Me which starred Michael Palin and her work on the latest TV adaptation of Vanity Fair

5.30pm: Scarborough Library

Mike Brearly on cricket. The former England captain talks about his career

7.30pm: Scarborough Library

Alan Johnson: in My Life

The former MP talks about the soundtrack of his life

Sunday April 14

10.30am: Scarborough Library

Sunday papers with Alan Johnson, historian and journalist Simon Heffer and festival patron Helen Boaden

1pm: Scarborough Library

Jim Buttress: The People’s Gardener. Jim will be sharing tales of the royal parks, his life in horticulture and offering tips

3pm: Church of St-Martin-on-the-Hill, Scarborough

Simon Heffer: The Age of Decadence hosted by Allan Mallinson. Heffer explores Britain 1880 to 1914.

5pm: Scarborough Library

Professor Angela Gallop: When the Dogs Don’t Bark hosted by Helen Boaden. One of the UK’s leading forensic scientists in conversation about justice and murder

7pm: Scarborough Spa

Sir Michael Palin: Erebus – The Story of a Ship (sold out)

The broadcaster and Monty Python star talks about his latest quest.

Tickets: Stephen Joseph Theatre box office: 01723 370541