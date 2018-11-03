Bonfire Night 2018 UPDATED: Firework displays and bonfires in Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast - Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington

Fireworks lit up the night sky around Scarborough on Saturday night, but most of the main displays in town and the surrounding area are on Bonfire Night itself, Monday 5 November.

On Saturday, bonfire events took place courtesy of Filey Lions in Filey and Scarborough Autograss Club at Hunmanby.

Here are some of the remaining events, which all take place on Monday except the first one below, at Lythe on Sunday. No sparklers are permitted at any events.

SUNDAY

Lythe Village Hall, Sunday November 4

There will be a feast of fireworks fun for all the family at Lythe Village Hall on Sunday night. Food will be served from 5pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6pm. The fireworks display will start at 6.15pm.

There will also be children’s entertainment including trampolines and tea cup rides (weather dependent).

MONDAY

Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall, Monday November 5

Burniston and Cloughton village hall is hosting a bonfire and firework display for all the family.

The gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at around 6.30pm and the fireworks will commence at around 7pm.

Due to the loud noises created by the fireworks, bringing your pets is not recommended. No on-site parking available.

Hot and cold food and drink stalls will be available on the night.

Adults £4, children £1, under 5s free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/344858112912905



McCain Fireworks display: McCain Sports Field

Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm. Light refreshments are available. No sparklers. There will be no bonfire due to continuing construction work at the sports ground.

Ayton Jubilee Committee: Yedmandale Quarry, off Cockrah Road, West Ayton

Opens 6.30pm. Fireworks will be set off at 7pm. Hot food available, entrance £2 per adult with free entry for children under 16. All welcome.

Bridlington Rugby Club

The doors open at 6pm and the fireworks display will start between 7.30 and 8pm.

There will be food and drinks stalls, rides and a bar open all evening from 6pm. The venue has a capacity of up to 250 people, so wrap up warm.

www.bridlingtonrugby.co.uk/whatson

Whitby Rugby Club

Back again after a year’s break, gates open 5.30pm with the bonfire lit 6.30pm. Fireworks due to start 8pm.

Hot food, bar, hot chocolate, tea/coffee, mulled wine. Tickets from Whitby Rugby Club, adults £3, children (under 14s) £1, under fives free. Please do not bring your own fireworks or sparklers.

Skinningrove

For this year’s bonfire, the small coastal village is being transforemed into a winter wonderland!

A team of dedicated volunteers will be working tirelessly to ensure that all visitors enjoy their evening.

The event is free but donations are always welcomed.

Hot food and drinks will be available from a number of outlets in the village, including hotdogs, burgers, soups and hot beverages. Please note that alcohol will not be permitted in public areas, and may be confiscated by the police.

There will be music from 6.30pm, the fireworks will commence at 7pm and the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm.

Road closures will take place from 5.30pm.