Bomb threats sent to North Yorkshire schools

Police have moved to reassure parents after a number of schools across North Yorkshire received fake bomb threats this morning.

Nationally, more than 400 schools and colleges have received emails claiming a device has been planted and demanding cash.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We have had a number of reports this morning about a bomb hoax at many of our schools across the county. This is believed to be a national issue. Our Cybercrime Unit Detectives, supported by local officers, have looked at these incidents and it is not believed there is any genuine threat. We are working with schools to offer reassurance and address any concerns."