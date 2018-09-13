Bold businesses have gone Gold in Whitby

Businesses in Whitby and the surrounding area have got involved in Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The campaign was launched last week by Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) and Anna Helm, a mum from Goathland, has promoted it across Whitby.

Beacon Farm Ice Creams special gold treats

She decided to “spread awareness of childhood cancer and raise some money in the process” due to her son currently battling cancer.

Her son, Josh Williamson, has incurable multifocal osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and was diagnosed two years ago.

We have been following the campaign and noticed more businesses that have got involved in the “Be Bold. Go Gold” campaign. The gold ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol for childhood cancer and during each September people are encouraged to wear a gold ribbon to help raise awareness.

Horngarth lodgings, in Skinner Street, have displayed gold bunting outside and are donating money during September. Emma Hatchard, owner of Horngarth, said: “Horngarth have joined other local businesses in Whitby by trying to help spread awareness and the work of CCLG. As well as having gold ribbons for sale we’ll be donating £10 for every direct booking made in September to the charity.

Harper Brown Health and Beauty gold theme raffle

“It’s nice to get more people involved and more places turning gold for the charity and for Josh.”

Beacon Farm Ice Cream has turned their cones, cakes and flakes gold for “the worthwhile cause”. All the money from the special treats, only available at the farm, will be donated to the CCLG.

Colour Me hair and beauty salon are running a competition to win a £50 voucher. They have a raffle board with £2 per square and all proceeds are going to CCLG.

The Whitby Jet Store have started a raffle for Swarovski earrings, Swarovski headphones and a childhood cancer mug for 50p per ticket.

Go Gold glass coasters from Candy Glass by Carla Blackman

Candy Glass by Carla Blackman has introduced a Go Gold for Childhood Cancers collection to her handcrafted fused glass business. Carla said: “I feel so proud to see such a passionate response to one mum’s plea, from small independent companies and individuals to national chains and large companies within our town.

“So here is my little contribution to a fight that is not only international, but right here in my home town.

“This is for a friend who I admire and respect, her family and most importantly her son. This is for Josh.”

Goathland Primary School have a fitting window display and gold ribbon pin badges on sale.