Body found in sea off Bridlington Coast

A body has been found in the sea 25 miles off the coast of Bridlington.

Humberside Police confirmed the body was found on Wednesday July 24 and was brought ashore.

Identification of the person has not yet taken place and enquiries are underway as to how the person came to be in the water.

Those with information should contact police quoting log 256 of 25/07/19.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency confirmed they received a call from a fishing vessel to report a body in the water at 11am on July 24.

The Bridlington all weather lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Team both attended the scene.