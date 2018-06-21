Blue tits busy feeding the young

This lovely photo of an adult blue tit flying off from its box was captured on camera by Paul Ming.

Paul, of Church Lane in Fylingthorpe, said the blue tits have been nesting in a box in his garden.

He also managed to get a photo of a chick looking out of the nest box as well as the adult leaving and flying off.

“The adults have been very busy feeding the young, they are in and out every five minutes,” said Paul.

Have you got some images you’ve captured on camera while you’ve been out an about around the Whitby area?

We’d love to see them! You can email them to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk