Blue Planet inspires beach clean up at Runswick Bay

A group of Runswick Bay Rescue Boat (RBRB) volunteers met on Runswick beach to start their new year off with a beach clean.

They set off from the boathouse equipped with gloves, grabbers, rubbish sacks and good will. This was inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s recent Blue Planet series and the current plastic litter crisis of our seas and beaches.

This is the second beach clean where more than 10 full bags of rubbish were collected, with lost fishing line, bottles, and discarded plastic being most prevalent.

It was well attended with locals, their children who were keen to help and rescue boat crew and committee members. David Coverdale, RBRB Chairman, said: “The Beach Clean events are a tremendous activity for the village and the environment, creating awareness, engaging with visitors and removing plastic from the shoreline.

“It was Crew Leader, Rob Matthew who was inspired by Blue Planet to get this going and a great initiative it has proved to be.

“We must continue.’’

There are more planned throughout the coming year.

The Runswick Bay Rescue Boat is an independent, registered charity, entirely funded by the local community through donations and fundraising events.

If anyone would like to offer an hour of their time they are more than welcome to join the volunteer group.