Bloomin' brilliant news for Whitby winners

Whitby In Bloom is celebrating success at this year’s Yorkshire In Bloom awards, after walking away with two gongs.

Whitby was declared as Small Coastal Resort category winner, and walked away with a gold certificate from this year’s awards ceremony, held at York Racecourse

Whitby In Bloom's Crescent Garden display

Judges from Yorkshire in Bloom visited the town in the summer, and heaped praise on the volunteers for their work and dedication in keeping Whitby looking good for residents and locals alike.

They were particularly impressed with the level of community involvement taking place when viewing projects at Tate Hill, West Cliff and Marton Court. The short visit to meet volunteers at Pannett Park was also described as a highlight of the day.

The judges commented in their report that the Whitby in Bloom group had produced a town to be proud of and described the enthusiasm of volunteers as “inspirational”, adding that they were “a great example for other community groups to follow”.

Also commended by judges were the community, business and environmental services in the town, for their hard work and pride in making Whitby a clean environment to both live in and visit.

Yorkshire in Bloom co-ordinator John Stanley was delighted with the set of results despite the intense heat that volunteers have battled with.

He commented that, despite difficult conditions this summer, preceded by an poor winter, everyone has rallied round to make the Yorkshire In Bloom event a success.

Whitby In Bloom chair AmandaSmith expressed her delight at walking away with the gong, insisting that it was a real community effort,

“We’re absolutely delighted with the award,” she said.

“I’ve been inundated with well done messages, but it’s a team effort.

“There was an awful lot of hard work and effort went into this year’s event, not just from us but the whole Whitby community.

“It wasn’t all down to the horticultural and flower side of things, 25% came down to environmental factors, such as how clean the town was; how litter free it was, and 25% came down to community partipation.

“It’s been great to see people sprucing businesses and properties up and really helping us out. It’s been a real town effort.”

Ms Smith continued, insisting that the group would not be resting on their laurels following the award.

She added: “We’ve had a meeting to discuss what theme we’ll be running next year.

“We’re looking to tie it in with Yorkshire Day and the celebrations in Whitby. We want to celebrate Yorkshire as a whole.”